Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anastasiya Leskova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Apple, iPhone 13 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
New Year Backgrounds
cacao
hat
christmas toys
cup
xmas
marshmallows
Christmas Images
christmas mood
Light Backgrounds
sweets
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
helmet
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Feet from above
256 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
feet
shoe
leg
The Ocean In Your Mind
221 photos
· Curated by Raphael Funck
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
69 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
blanket