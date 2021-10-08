Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ron Iligan
@ronpearlman
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
covid 19
vaccination
pandemic 2020
injection
People Images & Pictures
human
pen
Free stock photos
Related collections
Books
610 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images
I travel, therefore I am
60 photos · Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Motors
73 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
motor
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds