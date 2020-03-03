Go to Adrian Cogua's profile
@adriancogua
Download free
brown concrete building under blue sky during daytime
brown concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bogotá, Colombia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Construccción en Bogotá, Colombia.

Related collections

Gentrification
97 photos · Curated by Craig Gurney
gentrification
building
urban
Urban
6 photos · Curated by Adrian Cogua
urban
colombia
street
Lealtad
70 photos · Curated by Creative Media Solutions CMS
lealtad
building
urban
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking