Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture,tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Blurrrr
382 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
blurrrr
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Satisfying
29 photos · Curated by Mike Petrucci
satisfying
HQ Background Images
architecture
weather & sky
176 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking