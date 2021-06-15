Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bibhash
@perventuator
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nakuru, Kenya
Published
on
June 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Beautiful scenes from a safari in the natural reserves in Kenya
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nakuru
kenya
Animals Images & Pictures
national
Tourism Pictures
adventure
africa
Nature Images
safari
Animals Images & Pictures
Holiday Backgrounds
mammal
wilderness
wildlife
Travel Images
savanna
HD Sky Wallpapers
tanzania
Landscape Images & Pictures
Sun Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Plants
277 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos · Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor