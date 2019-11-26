Go to CLAUDIA PEREIRA's profile
@claupereirafotografia
Download free
close-up photography of dewdrops
close-up photography of dewdrops
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Leaf by @claupereirafotos

Related collections

Nature macro
8 photos · Curated by CLAUDIA PEREIRA
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
lisboa
Proverbs_1~5
163 photos · Curated by Esther Chang
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Light Backgrounds
Macro
46 photos · Curated by Cheyenne Eggert
macro
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking