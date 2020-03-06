Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
James Yarema
@jamesyarema
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Icy tree branch
Related tags
melting
HD Grey Wallpapers
ice
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Winter Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Food
176 photos
· Curated by Lily Meade
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
flora
Be mindful of the curves and form
177 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Retro Tech
46 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
retro tech
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds