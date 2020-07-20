Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Patrick Keller
@patmunich
Download free
Share
Info
3818, Grindelwald, Switzerland
Published on
July 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Photos for Parent Bloggers
245 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
parent
People Images & Pictures
human
Auld
69 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
auld
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Sorrow and Strength
64 photos
· Curated by Caron Ryalls
sorrow
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
slope
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
3818
grindelwald
switzerland
countryside
Landscape Images & Pictures
hill
promontory
shoreline
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
coast
land
plant
Grass Backgrounds
PNG images