As our stay in Banff came to an end, we headed back to Calgary for the evening. Later that night, we decided we had not seen enough of Banff's beauty, so we woke up early the next morning, making the trek to Two Jack. This shot was taken around 8:30am. The blue skies peaking through and the low clouds covering the base of Mt Rundle made for a spectacular view. We had the lake to ourselves on this crisp May morning.