Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 25, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
blossom
dandelion
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Genera PRJ
13 photos · Curated by Victoria Verde
Flower Images
outdoor
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
black and white
57 photos · Curated by Jayne Nelsen
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Flower Images
Nature
274 photos · Curated by Mily Avila
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Flower Images