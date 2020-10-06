Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ben Hershey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2020
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
Fall Images & Pictures
Nature Images
fall trees
HD Orange Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
colorful trees
fall color
fall leaves
fall weather
season
sseasons
outdoors
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
People Images & Pictures
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
In Transit
204 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
transportation
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
Scenery
275 photos
· Curated by Jessie Russell
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
bee
31 photos
· Curated by molly robben
Bee Pictures & Images
Flower Images
plant