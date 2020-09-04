Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kate Laine
@kikimora33
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
berries
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
plant
bush
vegetation
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Earth from Above
1,795 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
above
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Reflections
175 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
reflection
outdoor
lake
Pastel & Pale
220 photos · Curated by Luisa Azevedo
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea