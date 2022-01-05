Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lara Baeriswyl
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Schwarzsee, a popular ski location in Fribourg, Switzerland
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
schwarzsee
Mountain Images & Pictures
swissmountains
fribourg
schnee
Landscape Images & Pictures
Winter Images & Pictures
switzerland
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
peak
fir
abies
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #103: Moment
10 photos
· Curated by Moment
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Collection #133: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
School Aesthetic
115 photos
· Curated by Hannah Mosbacker
school
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers