Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Matthew Archuleta
@slownorman2008
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A bee resting on a sunflower.
Related tags
sun flower
warm background
Bee Pictures & Images
Summer Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
daisy
daisies
Sunflower Images & Pictures
asteraceae
petal
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #142: Pixieset
8 photos
· Curated by Pixieset
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
road
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
Savannah animals
26 photos
· Curated by Charles Lalonde
savannah
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife