Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Frédéric Barriol
@webmaster13870
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published on
November 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A mother and her daughter back from the vegetable market
Related tags
india
market
vegetable
mother
daughter and mother
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
female
silk
sari
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Just Add Type | Vol. 2º
327 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Floral Envy
453 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Minimal.
215 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers