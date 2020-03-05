Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ashkan Forouzani
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 5, 2020
NIKON D7500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Microsoft Surface Pro with Keyboard and a broken screen
Related tags
tech
technology
Keyboard Backgrounds
HD Screen Wallpapers
mobile
breaked
frame
surface
portable
broken
shattered
glass
HD Tablet Wallpapers
aluminum
Metal Backgrounds
handheld
HD Microsoft Wallpapers
surface pro
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Computer Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
broken computers
1 photo
· Curated by Mark Richadson
broken
HD Computer Wallpapers
computer hardware
Spindletop Investigations Website
48 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Schuler
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers
hardware
New Technologies
21 photos
· Curated by Louis BERTIN
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronic