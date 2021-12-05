Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marjhon Obsioma
@shotsbybeard
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
faith
holding bible
spirituality
Bible Images
text
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
female
passport
document
id cards
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
face
photo
photography
portrait
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos · Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Gaming
95 photos · Curated by Morgane Falaize
gaming
game
electronic
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos · Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock