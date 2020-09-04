Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
josh ludahl
@joshuauous
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2020
Canon, EOS Rebel T7i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
duck
mallard
HD Teal Wallpapers
Fish Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
So many Ways...
67 photos · Curated by Jules Fouchy
bridge
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cameragraph
63 photos · Curated by Scott Webb
cameragraph
camera
len
Sun
56 photos · Curated by laze.life
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures