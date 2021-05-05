Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shino
@shinonk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 5, 2021
E-M10
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
worship
building
architecture
temple
shrine
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
Buddha Images
column
pillar
sculpture
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
124 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Holy cow, the colors!
488 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images