Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexander Krivitskiy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Many thanks to the generous people who donate to my art.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
face
human
People Images & Pictures
head
photo
photography
portrait
female
skin
lip
mouth
hair
Girls Photos & Images
finger
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Apple
157 photos · Curated by Prokhor Minin
Apple Images & Photos
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers
INDOORS
129 photos · Curated by Ace
indoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Autumn
196 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora