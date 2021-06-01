Go to Art and Soil Bangalore's profile
@artandsoil
Download free
green succulent plant in brown ceramic pot on brown wooden table
green succulent plant in brown ceramic pot on brown wooden table
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Beautiful succulent plant in an antique cup now serving greenery

Related collections

Balance and Wellness
69 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds
Flowers
112 photos · Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking