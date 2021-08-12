Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Giuseppe Argenziano
@geppi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 12, 2021
LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA Q2 MONO
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
building
church
altar
symbol
pillar
column
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Art Wallpapers
crypt
sculpture
Free stock photos
Related collections
Noir
359 photos
· Curated by Paul Samulyak
noir
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Minimalism
93 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
minimalism
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Majestical Sunsets
921 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Sunset Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
sunrise