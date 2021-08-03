Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Calgary, Alberta
Related tags
urban
HD City Wallpapers
calgary
Winter Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
skyline
blue sky
alberta
river
sunny
frozen
bridge
town
building
high rise
metropolis
architecture
downtown
skyscraper
Public domain images
Related collections
The Masses of the Universe
306 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
friend
human
Abstract Landscape/Nature
109 photos
· Curated by Sharon _ _ _ _ _ _ _
outdoor
building
plant
Personable Pets
261 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures