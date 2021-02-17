Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Syed Ahmad
@syedabsarahmad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
February 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A pink rain lily in a garden
Related tags
lucknow
uttar pradesh
india
Flower Images
lily
morning
palnt
HD Pink Wallpapers
beauty
home
rain
flora
garden
Nature Images
Grass Backgrounds
pot
plant
blossom
geranium
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Miniatures
22 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
snow village
132 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
village
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Overhead
113 photos
· Curated by Ali Mese
overhead
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers