Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andre Taissin
@andretaissin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolbermoor, Deutschland
Published
on
December 15, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A frozen leaf
Related tags
kolbermoor
deutschland
ice
frost
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
macro
winter is coming
close up
cold
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
freezing
Winter Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sky and Space
79 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Memories of europe
76 photos
· Curated by Liz H
europe
building
HD City Wallpapers
surfing
300 photos
· Curated by Ripclearsocial
surfing
Sports Images
outdoor