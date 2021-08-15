Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nicola Rohner
@nikanero
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Canon, EOS R6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
palms
monastery
dome
building
architecture
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
spire
steeple
tower
shelter
outdoors
Nature Images
countryside
rural
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
fir
abies
Public domain images
Related collections
Sun
56 photos · Curated by laze.life
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
THE DEEP (BENEATH STILL WATERS)
351 photos · Curated by Susan H.
deep
Animals Images & Pictures
sea
Expedition
130 photos · Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
expedition
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images