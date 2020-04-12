Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dimitry Anikin
@anikinearthwalker
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 12, 2020
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Closeup of a green leaf.
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Nature Images
detail
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
macro
plant
veins
Free pictures
Related collections
lime and coral
86 photos
· Curated by ~little dragon~
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Nature Textures
840 photos
· Curated by Wellington Ferreira
Texture Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Chapul
83 photos
· Curated by Aly Moore
chapul
HD Green Wallpapers
plant