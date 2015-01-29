Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
roya ann miller
Available for hire
Download free
Germany
Published on
January 29, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Trees and lake dusted in snow
Share
Info
Related collections
lovely
49 photos
· Curated by zj l
lovely
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
fdsfsdf
1 photo
· Curated by Lucas Dalcin
fdsfsdf
Landscape
18 photos
· Curated by Wilson Fung
Landscape Images & Pictures
road
outdoor
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
germany
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
road
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
alps
Tree Images & Pictures
cold
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
path
scenic
lake
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
dirt road
gravel
Creative Commons images