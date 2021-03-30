Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marc Wieland
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Santa Úrsula, Spain
Published
on
March 30, 2021
SONY, ILCE-9
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Working outside on the balcony
Related tags
santa úrsula
spain
desk
office work
lockdown
workplace
balcony
terrace
outdoor
office space
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Computer Wallpapers
HD PC Wallpapers
electronics
HD Laptop Wallpapers
furniture
table
computer hardware
hardware
computer keyboard
Public domain images
Related collections
Website Image Options
66 photos
· Curated by Jenna Mackie
Website Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
Mockups 4
21 photos
· Curated by kara l
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic
desk
Byrne
17 photos
· Curated by Austin Berry
byrne
table
furniture