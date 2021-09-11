Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luca Nicoletti
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
London, UK
Published
on
September 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Woman working with a MacBook Pro at a tech company
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
london
uk
HD Laptop Wallpapers
black hair
black dress
women face
women business
women working
Women Images & Pictures
woman face
woman body
tattoo girl
HD Computer Wallpapers
HD MacBook Wallpapers
tech
Women Images & Pictures
portrait woman
portrait photography
beautiful lady
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Grillin and Chillin
18 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
bbq
Food Images & Pictures
grill
Expressive Expanses
332 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
I travel, therefore I am
60 photos · Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures