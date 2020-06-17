Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aleksandra Tanasienko
@tasikola
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 17, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
People Images & Pictures
human
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant
blossom
Flower Images
flower bouquet
flower arrangement
vacation
leisure activities
picnic
Public domain images
Related collections
Hoegaarden
1 photo
· Curated by Knott Aemsuk
hoegaarden
PICNIC
8 photos
· Curated by Markus Keller
picnic
Food Images & Pictures
meal
Theme Inspiration: May 2021
31 photos
· Curated by Fang and Fairytale
Food Images & Pictures
plant
picnic