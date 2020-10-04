Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Susan Wilkinson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
porcelain
pottery
jar
vase
rug
lamp
jug
Free images
Related collections
Texture & Pattern
1 photo
· Curated by MEGAN JAMIESON
vogue
38 photos
· Curated by Chienno Shana
vogue
architecture
building
other
26 photos
· Curated by Amy Lauricello
other
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture