Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nguyen Khiem
@photosyclist
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Osaka, Japan
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Japanese white-eye on plum tree
Related tags
osaka
japan
couple
plum blossom
Birds Images
japanese white eye
plant
blossom
Flower Images
HD Cherry Blossom Wallpapers
petal
Free pictures
Related collections
starry night
123 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
starry night
Star Images
night
Color Palette
360 photos
· Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures
Collection #69: Tobias van Schneider
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias van Schneider
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images