Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Setu Chhaya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Daulatabad, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
An open gathering space of an old mosque inside the fort complex
Related tags
aurangabad
maharashtra
india
daulatabad
building
architecture
temple
old
landmark
history
asia
heritage
islamic
mosque
famous
culture
tradition
monument
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Girls
117 photos
· Curated by Anastasia Intishar
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Background bright
132 photos
· Curated by Margarita Batysheva
bright
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Floral Beauty
331 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant