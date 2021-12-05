Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
dnn tks
@tksdnn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Christmas Tree Images
ornament
Tree Images & Pictures
petal
Flower Images
blossom
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
cherry
Free stock photos
Related collections
Beautiful Switzerland
62 photos · Curated by Marc Wieland
switzerland
alp
Cloud Pictures & Images
Music & Audio Related
126 photos · Curated by Alex Cowles
audio
Music Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Winter Tones
318 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers