DAILY RITUALS | HIBISCUS TEA TIE-DYE / AQUAREL Preparing tea and drinking tea/infusions are important daily rituals to me. They are moments of focus, emptiness and contemplation at the same time. When life gets noisy and chaotic, these moments give me silence, peace. I usually don't use tea bags to prepare tea, but there is something magical about tea stains on tea bags; tie-dye effects, aquarel/watercolour. The saucer was shot on a colour gradient piece of wrapping paper that happened to match the colour of the hibiscus stains.