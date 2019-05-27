Tea-time snacks. Here's the story: My mother is a stand-in reserve in a group of four bridge-playing women. When one of them is not available, she takes that place. Although she's not their regular team-member, she offered to supply the eats for one of the events, since the regulars usually do this and she benefits too. I baked the thingies in the foreground. They're savoury snacks containing cheese and ham. The cupcakes were bought from the shop. The dip for the savoury snacks was partly home-made.