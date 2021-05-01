Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lucía Garó
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Felechu.
Related tags
fern
HD Green Wallpapers
Flower Images
asturias
helecho
felechu
principado de asturias
cudillero
concha de artedo
ferns
asturies
Nature Images
herb
plant
nature green
green herb
green nature
desenfoque
dof photography
HD Grey Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Signs of the Times
835 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
sign
Light Backgrounds
word
Wildflowers
65 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant
green
452 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora