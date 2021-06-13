Go to Joshua J. Cotten's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black and blue butterfly on pink flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shelby Farms Community Garden, Gardener Road, Memphis, TN, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A pipevine swallowtail butterfly on zinnia.

Related collections

Insects
64 photos · Curated by Morgan Snyder
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Butterflies
2 photos · Curated by SIM KEAT TAN
Butterfly Images
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking