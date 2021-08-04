Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua J. Cotten
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Riverwood Farms Lake, Memphis, TN
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A Canadian goose floats on the lake.
Related tags
riverwood farms lake
memphis
tn
Birds Images
goose
water bird
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
wildlife
tennessee
floating
canadian goose
lake
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Earth Day
173 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Green Explorers
44 photos
· Curated by Jessica Martin
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
Light & Shadow
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers