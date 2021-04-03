Go to Harrison Qi's profile
@harix
Download free
gold statue of man holding stick
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Brown Backgrounds
sculpture
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
painting
worship
figurine
bronze
building
architecture
Public domain images

Related collections

Illuminated
176 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures
DEEP BLUE
35 photos · Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking