Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Harrison Qi
@harix
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
sculpture
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
painting
worship
figurine
bronze
building
architecture
Public domain images
Related collections
Illuminated
176 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures
Collection #163: Vanguard World
5 photos
· Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
DEEP BLUE
35 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images