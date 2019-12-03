Go to Dayo Adepoju's profile
@thrudeeslens
Download free
golden temple surrounded with body of water
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kyoto, Japan
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Golden Hour at the Golden Pavilion. Kyoto, Japan

Related collections

Japan
54 photos · Curated by Igor Yeryomin
japan
outdoor
plant
What I like
16 photos · Curated by Bosse Ritschl
outdoor
plant
japan
Kyoto
30 photos · Curated by Elena Karamova
kyoto
japan
temple
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking