Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniela Paola Alchapar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Panasonic, DC-GX800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Christmas light bulbs close up 02
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Light Backgrounds
fashion
gem
gift
glass
Gold Backgrounds
Holiday Backgrounds
new
pearls
shiny
Silver Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Winter Images & Pictures
Celebration Images
Diamond Backgrounds
golden
jewelry
lightbulbs
ornament
ring
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Repetition
23 photos
· Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Rainy Days
46 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
rainy day
rain
HD City Wallpapers
Flowers Contained
1,139 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase