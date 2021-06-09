Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
soil
field
outdoors
Nature Images
countryside
plant
tobacco
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos
· Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
Collection #61: Music Bed
8 photos
· Curated by Music Bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Collection #137: Over
7 photos
· Curated by Over
People Images & Pictures
hand
HD Grey Wallpapers