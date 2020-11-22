Grand Teton National Park on the east side of the Teton Range is renowned for great hiking trails with stunning views of the Teton Range. Fewer people know about the trails on the west side of the range in Targhee National Forest, which also feature terrific views of the range’s majestic granite summits. The trails on the west side typically require more effort before revealing views of the iconic peaks but are not nearly as crowded.It is a long, strenuous but truly amazing hike to one of the best breath taking viewpoints in the Teton Range.