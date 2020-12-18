Go to Ruth Muniz's profile
@ruthhmuniz3
Download free
green palm tree under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Puerto Rico, United States
Published on Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Palmas de la isla

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

puerto rico
united states
Summer Images & Pictures
arecaceae
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Tropical Wallpapers
vegetation
Light Backgrounds
flare
outdoors
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Plant Life
68 photos · Curated by Katie Moum
Life Images & Photos
plant
flora
Color Palette
360 photos · Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking