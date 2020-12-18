Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ruth Muniz
@ruthhmuniz3
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Puerto Rico, United States
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Palmas de la isla
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
puerto rico
united states
Summer Images & Pictures
arecaceae
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Tropical Wallpapers
vegetation
Light Backgrounds
flare
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Floral Collection
250 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Plant Life
68 photos · Curated by Katie Moum
Life Images & Photos
plant
flora
Color Palette
360 photos · Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures