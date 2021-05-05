Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Saufi Mazlan
@sopimazlan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake District National Park, Ambleside, United Kingdom
Published
on
May 5, 2021
iPhone 6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake district national park
ambleside
united kingdom
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
peak
cliff
plateau
countryside
leisure activities
adventure
hill
HD Scenery Wallpapers
weather
promontory
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
What I'm Holding
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human
brown
351 photos
· Curated by Anna
Brown Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Majestical Sunsets
924 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Sunset Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
sunrise