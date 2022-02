Whenever I walk through the city I keep a list of shots I want to take and revisit when it looks the way I imagined. I have a fondness for ice cream during blizzards so during winter storm Quinn last week, I went to one of my favorite ice cream shops @morgensternsnyc. I’ve had this shot on my list for a while since I love the irony of ice cream in a snowstorm, how warm both in feel and hospitality Morgenstern’s is, and how they light up Rivington Street.