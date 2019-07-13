Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Safal Karki
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 14, 2019
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A women lighing up diyo at basantaur Durbarsquare Nepal.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
night life
lighting
festival
crowd
Light Backgrounds
flare
Free stock photos
Related collections
FROZEN IN TIME
1,200 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
frozen
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
Unsplash Instant
168 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Shadow Play
67 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human