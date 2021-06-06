Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Federico Plevak
@fedeplevak
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Punta Gorda, Montevideo Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
punta gorda
montevideo departamento de montevideo
uruguay
photography
photo
baby girl
photo studio
photograph
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
smile
face
Flower Images
blossom
flower arrangement
dress
vase
Backgrounds
Related collections
healthy food
65 photos
· Curated by Life Architect
healthy food
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Typography
210 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
typography
sign
word